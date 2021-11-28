US, European Diplomats Secretly Plan Ethiopian ‘Transition Government’ With TPLF Leader

On the center’s website , it lists among its partners and donors the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which is part of the US State Department, and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a well-known and self-admitted CIA front, both of which have astroturfed opposition parties and funneled funds to pro-US groups from Hong Kong to Nicaragua and beyond.

Among those seen in the video are US Ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto; Vicki Huddleston, former Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Ethiopia; former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for African Affairs and US assistant secretary of state for Africa; and Berhane Gebre-christos, a longtime TPLF official who served as Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United States for 10 years after it came to power in 1992 until 2002 and was later Ethiopia’s ambassador to several European countries, the EU, and to China. Berhane was also foreign minister from 2010 until 2012. He was introduced in the meeting as a “chief representative of the TLF,” an older name for the TPLF.

The meeting also included a host of former ambassadors to Addis Ababa from European countries, including former UK ambassador to Ethiopia and longtime representative of British affairs in Africa Robert Dewar; former EU ambassador to Ethiopia Tim Clarke; former French ambassador to Ethiopia Stéphane Gompertz; former Spanish ambassador to Ethiopia Carmen de la Peña; and former Finnish ambassador to Ethiopia Kirsti Aarnio.

Hope for TPLF ‘Military Success Fairly Soon’

During the two-hour meeting, Berhane sought to persuade the attending diplomats that there was wide support for the TPLF’s program and that Abiy’s intention from the very beginning of his 2018 election was to consolidate power around himself and use the Tigrayan people as a pariah with which to do it.

He also claimed that a number of foreign nations were selling Abiy’s government “sophisticated technologies, including Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan,” along with “the traditional ones, Russia and China.”

“Abiy is not listening, he’s not listening at all right now,” Yamamoto, the US envoy to Mogadishu, asked Berkane. “And how are you going to reach him? A person who’s really in a corner. And [African Union envoy Olusegun] Obasanjo has not been extraordinarily helpful or very active, and so are there any other opportunities that you see?”

“I hope that you’ll have military success fairly soon, because it seems as if the situation is only becoming more drastic,” Huddleston told Berhane. “Abiy should step down, there should be an all-inclusive transition government.”

“Even if Abiy sticks to his guns, which unfortunately he seems to be doing, you either hope that people around him either in government or in the military realize that this is going nowhere and might force him to, well, accept the cessation of hostilities or force him to step down?” asked Gompertz, the retired French diplomat.

Two weeks ago, Berhane gave his answer to reporters during a trip to Washington, DC: “There is no limit for us … Definitely we will have a change in Ethiopia before Ethiopia implodes.”

“The next step will be to organize ourselves and totally dismantle the existing government, either by force or by negotiation … then insert a transitional government,” Mahamud Ugas Muhumed, of the Somali State Resistance, another TPLF-allied group from the eastern Somali region, said at the November 5 presser ..

In other words, the diplomats’ Sunday discussions are in lock-step with the TPLF’s political program.

‘We’re Not Interested in Controlling Addis’

One particularly illuminating exchange happened between Berhane and Huddleston. The former Pentagon chief for Africa, while noting how well the TPLF has been fighting, said that it “probably would be a huge mistake” for the Tigrayans to seize control of the Ethiopian government outright.

“I assure you that we’re not interested in controlling Addis and so on,” Berhane replied.