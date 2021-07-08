US Granted Permission to Appeal UK Court Decision Blocking Julian Assange’s Extradition

The United States will be allowed to challenge a UK court ruling that blocked Washington’s extradition request for imprisoned WikiLeak’s co-founder Julian Assange.

The US government has received “limited permission” to challenge the UK decision not to send Assange to the United States to stand trial, WikiLeaks said on Wednesday.

London’s High Court ruled in January that the imprisoned journalist should not be extradited, citing concerns about his mental health and wellbeing.

