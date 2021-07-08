Julian Assange Spends 50th Birthday in Prison – Protesters Demand Freedom for WikiLeaks Journalist (Video)
By Anya Parampil and Ben Norton – Jul 3, 2021
Julian Assange turns 50 on July 3. Protesters rallied outside the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, demanding the release of the imprisoned WikiLeaks journalist.
Anya Parampil
Anya Parampil is a journalist based in Washington, DC. She previously hosted a daily progressive afternoon news program called In Question on RT America. She has produced and reported several documentaries, including on-the-ground reports from the Korean peninsula and Palestine.
Ben Norton
Ben Norton is a journalist and writer. He is a reporter for The Grayzone, and the producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, which he co-hosts with Max Blumenthal. His website is BenNorton.com, and he tweets at @BenjaminNorton.
