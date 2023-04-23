April 24, 2023
From left to right: Democrat Senator Chris Dodd, Deputy Homeland Security Adviser John Finer, and Juan González, senior advisor for US President Biden. Photo: Andrew Toth/NBC/Gabriel Aponte.

From left to right: Democrat Senator Chris Dodd, Deputy Homeland Security Adviser John Finer, and Juan González, senior advisor for US President Biden. Photo: Andrew Toth/NBC/Gabriel Aponte.