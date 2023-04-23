Venezuela’s attorney general Tarek William Saab has provided details on the death of Jesús Azuaje, who died in the custody of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) on April 19. Azuaje had been arrested the day before for his involvement in the Cartones de Venezuela corruption case.
On Friday, April 21, Attorney General Saab reported that an autopsy performed by the Forensic Unit of the Attorney General’s Office revealed that Azuaje had committed suicide by mechanical asphyxia by ligature strangulation, caused by hanging. Azuaje hanged himself with bed sheets in the prison cell where he was being held.
Several letters addressed to his family were found at the scene of the incident, in which he explained his decision to take his own life and apologized for his “mistakes.”
Saab added that officials of the Attorney General’s Office also interviewed the psychiatrist who had been treating the deceased, who corroborated the presumption that Azuaje had been suffering from mental illnesses and anxiety attacks.
Officials also took the testimony of his cellmate, who confirmed that Azuaje took his own life by hanging himself.
Attorney General Saab also stated that he had gone through WhatsApp messages on the cellphone of the deceased, which had indicated his state of distress.
(Últimas Noticias) by Randolf Borges
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/KZ/BLA
