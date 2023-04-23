Venezuela’s attorney general Tarek William Saab has provided details on the death of Jesús Azuaje, who died in the custody of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) on April 19. Azuaje had been arrested the day before for his involvement in the Cartones de Venezuela corruption case.

On Friday, April 21, Attorney General Saab reported that an autopsy performed by the Forensic Unit of the Attorney General’s Office revealed that Azuaje had committed suicide by mechanical asphyxia by ligature strangulation, caused by hanging. Azuaje hanged himself with bed sheets in the prison cell where he was being held.

1) #AHORA… el @MinpublicoVEN anuncia resultas de #autopsia hecha a Jesús Azuaje: #AQUÍ #avances de la investigación: a) la conclusión de la #autopsia dió como resultado que el ciudadano muere por #Asfixia mecánica por constricción de #cuello por #Ahorcamiento — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) April 21, 2023

Several letters addressed to his family were found at the scene of the incident, in which he explained his decision to take his own life and apologized for his “mistakes.”

3)… También se hallaron varias #cartas dirigidas a su #Familia haciendo mención de la decisión por él tomada de #atentar contra su #vida : en donde a la vez asume el error cometido…. Nuestros #fiscales han realizado múltiples entrevistas entre las que destacan: — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) April 21, 2023

Saab added that officials of the Attorney General’s Office also interviewed the psychiatrist who had been treating the deceased, who corroborated the presumption that Azuaje had been suffering from mental illnesses and anxiety attacks.

Officials also took the testimony of his cellmate, who confirmed that Azuaje took his own life by hanging himself.

5)… c) #extracción telefónica del equipo personal que le fue incautado al momento de su aprehensión: encontrándose allí mensajes de #Whatsap mencionando la lamentable situación psicológica que se encontraba padeciendo. — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) April 21, 2023

Attorney General Saab also stated that he had gone through WhatsApp messages on the cellphone of the deceased, which had indicated his state of distress.

