On Monday, Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro expressed his support for the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela, promoted by Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The conference will take place in Bogotá on April 25, and 19 countries from the international community are invited.

“I told the foreign minister to convey to Gustavo Petro all my support for this conference to be successful,” said President Maduro during the broadcast of the first episode of his new television show Maduro+.

“There are great expectations about the conference,” said Maduro. “We will closely follow all the events, its development, proposals and conclusions. It seems to us that it is a good opportunity to seek ways to overcome this period of sanctions and blockade that has affected Venezuela so much.”

President Maduro stated that the entire international community must raise its voice so that the sanctions against Venezuela are lifted.

It is important that “the entire international community has a single voice, zero sanctions against Venezuela,” he said.

In this regard, he emphasized that in the 21st century, it is necessary for political dialogue and peace to prevail, as well as permanent cooperation with all nations.

“The time of coercive measures [illegal sanctions] has to pass,” stated President Maduro. “Relations must be based on political dialogue for peace, permanent cooperation, international relations, large countries, medium-sized countries, small countries. We are in the 21st century; there must be respect for international law, sovereignty, and the country’s freedom.”

“We want a Venezuela free of sanctions, free of the economic blockade, and a Venezuela that is respected,” Maduro added.

Maduro spoke about meeting with Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva on Sunday in Caracas. They discussed this conference “at length.”

“I expressed Venezuela’s full support so that this summit will make it possible to energize and revive the entire struggle of our country to achieve respect for our sovereignty, our independence and the definitive lifting of all unilateral coercive measures,” continued the president.

Maduro asked Leyva to convey to Colombian President Gustavo Petro “all the support for this international conference to be successful.”

The Venezuelan president stated that his government will follow up on the results of this summit, which aims to find ways to overcome the situation in the country.

Earlier, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated via an official statement that Venezuela will not be able to advance in dialogues while the unilateral coercive measures imposed by imperialism exist, as they are contrary to international law, international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

Likewise, the ministry thanked, on behalf of the government of President Nicolás Maduro, the initiative of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to convene the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela.

Recently, the Venezuelan government reiterated its willingness to engage in official dialogue with the opposition sectors to find a solution to the country’s political situation.

At the end of November, the Venezuelan government signed the second partial agreement with the Unitary Platform, the coalition of opposition parties.

The agreement—signed in Mexico—involves the recovery of schools, the health system and utility services, particularly the electrical system, intending to recover more than $3 billion that belonged to the Venezuelan state but were illegally seized by the United States and its allies in various countries.

Faced with the opposition’s refusal to comply with the agreements, President Maduro ruled out resuming the talks until compliance with all the signed agreements is guaranteed.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

