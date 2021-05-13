USAID Admits to Venezuela Regime Change Fraud

By Anya Parampil – May 6, 2021

Red Lines host Anya Parampil explores an internal USAID report admitting the agency’s policy on Venezuela was driven by the State Department and National Security Council’s push for regime change.

The report specifically investigated USAID’s attempt to use the US military to force aid through Venezuela’s border with Colombia on February 23, 2019. Anya highlights the most interesting findings in the audit, including that USAID failed to put proper fraud controls in place in order to appease US officials seeking to overthrow Venezuela’s elected government.

Featured image: File Photo

(The Grayzone)