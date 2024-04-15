Venezuelan Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda, reported that they have controlled 42 wildfires in Caracas and Miranda state. A wildfire is defined as “under control” when it has been sufficiently suppressed to ensure no further spread of the fire.

This Friday, April 12, Pérez explained that between Monday, April 8, and Friday, April 12, 2024, they recorded 42 forest fires, which were completely controlled. He added that there are currently no active heat sources that affect the vegetation of Caracas and Miranda.

However, they are still working to control a forest fire in the San Esteban park, in Carabobo state, which is 80% controlled. Firefighters are working to control other fires in the states of Lara and Barinas.

The also national director of Civil Protection and Disaster Administration highlighted that so far this dry season, 3,066 fires have been recorded in Venezuela. Out of the 3,066 fires, 1,992 have been vegetation fires and 1,074 were controlled during their initial stage.

He added that these 1,074 vegetation fires were readily suppressed thanks to citizens who offered timely information to the authorities and complied with their recommendations.

On the other hand, he specified that they recently controlled 4 forest fires detected on the edge of the Macarao National Park in Caracas.

He clarified that there are no active vegetation fires in the Waraira Repano Park of the Capital Region, nor the Henri Pittier Park in the city of Maracay, Aragua state.

Finally, Carlos Pérez Ampueda added that of the 20 thousand officials of the National Risk Management System (SNGR) they activated more than 5,800 volunteers to support the work of putting out forest fires in the country.

Perez pointed out that they detained 16 people because they were allegedly related to the fires that occurred in Caracas and the state of Miranda on Monday, April 8.

“All of them have open sanctioning and administrative procedures according to the Environmental Criminal Law, who allegedly violated article 75 of this norm, which establishes sanctions for all those people who in some unscrupulous way carry out fires in jungles, vegetation, savannas,” he added.

Likewise, the civil protection official announced that according to preliminary investigations, the fires that occurred during the last week were not accidental and the investigations will continue.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

