This Thursday, December 9, the foreign affairs minister of Equatorial Guinea, Carlos Faría, reported that the Caribbean nation and Venezuela will increase technical cooperation between their oil industries to boost the economic development of both nations.

The Venezuelan top diplomat announced through his social media accounts: “We agree to join efforts to increase the already initiated technical and scientific cooperation between PDVSA [Petróleos de Venezuela] and Gepetrol [Equatorial Guinea de Petróleo], in addition to continuing to develop the exchange of experiences of our oil industries in favor of the economic and social development of our people.”

The talks took place within the framework of a meeting that Faría held with the Minister for Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, to whom he stressed the importance of continuing the strategic alliance in organizations such as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries.

Nos reunimos con el Ministro de Minas e Hidrocarburos de Guinea Ecuatorial, Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, resaltamos la importancia de continuar la alianza estratégica en organismos como la OPEP y el Foro de Países Exportadores de Gas. pic.twitter.com/6IapQOB7LK — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) December 9, 2022

Venezuela and Equatorial Guinea have agreements in the areas of education and culture, hydrocarbons and mining, migration, telecommunications and air transport.

The Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs is in Malabo, where he attended the inauguration of the re-elected president of that nation, Teodoro Obiang, on December 8.

Obiang — who has ruled without opposition since 1979, when he overthrew his own uncle, Francisco Macías — was re-elected for a sixth term with 94.9% of the vote in elections held on November 20. The president won the 2016 elections with 93.7% of the vote.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.