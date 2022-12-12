This Saturday, December 10, the deposed president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, denounced a “Machiavellian plan” against him, according to a letter written by him and published by Peruvian congressman Guillermo Bermejo.

“Today I visited President Pedro Castillo and he authorized me to disseminate this letter with his signature,” the legislator wrote on his social media account.

Hoy visite al presidente Pedro Castillo y me autorizo a difundir esta Carta con su firma. @Latina_Noticias @RPPNoticias @exitosape @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/Jj5EzUjHwj — Guillermo Bermejo Rojas (@GuilleBermejoR) December 10, 2022

In the letter, Castillo accuses “a faceless prosecutor” and “a group of camouflaged doctors” of trying to take a blood samples without his consent.

He blames various institutions in the country, such as the National Prosecutor’s Office and its head, Patricia Benavides; to President of Congress Jose Williams Zapata, who decided to oust him after his message to the nation; and de facto President Dina Boluarte, for plotting a “Machiavellian plan” against him.

Former Peruvian prime minister loyal to Castillo

Former Peruvian Prime Minister Aníbal Torres announced on Saturday that he is going “underground,” after the prosecutor’s office denounced him for the alleged crime of rebellion.

He published the following on his social media account: “For no reason, the National Prosecutor has denounced me for being part of a criminal organization and for obstruction of justice. Now she does it for rebellion and other crimes, for simply listening to the presidential message. She says that the prosecutors are political operators. With this, I go into hiding.”

La Fiscal de la Nación sin razón me ha denunciado por formar parte de una org. criminal y perturbación a la justicia.Ahora lo hace por Rebelión y otros delitos, solo por oír el mensaje presidencial.Dice que los fiscales son operadores políticos.Ante esto paso a la clandestinidad. — Aníbal Torres V. (@anibaltorresv) December 10, 2022

In another post, he wrote: “The National Prosecutor includes me as investigated and removes me from the defense of Pedro Castillo. They are isolating and humiliating him to send out the message that no one from the people shall dare to govern the country. My unwavering loyalty to Pedro Castillo is my loyalty to the people.”

La Fiscal de la Nación me incluye como investigado y me aparta de la defensa de Pedro Castillo. Lo están aislando y humillando para dar el mensaje de que nadie del pueblo se atreva a gobernar el país. Mi incólume lealtad con Pedro Castillo, es mi lealtad con el pueblo. — Aníbal Torres V. (@anibaltorresv) December 10, 2022

Boluarte swears in her first cabinet

Meanwhile, on Saturday at the government palace, Dina Boluarte, swore in her first ministerial cabinet.

In her speech, Boluarte pointed out that she took office to, “get [Peru] out of the political crisis and the serious effects of the pandemic, [and to] continue reactivating the country and attending to more urgent needs.”

“I want to assure you that I have worked hard to form a ministerial cabinet for unity and democratic consolidation,” Boluarte stressed, adding that her government will be, “of national unity, dialogue, agreement, economic growth and social cohesion.”

At the head of the cabinet, for Prime Minister, she named former anti-corruption prosecutor Pedro Angulo Arana. Arana faces serious questions about his background, having 13 investigations for various crimes such as abuse of authority, extortion against public faith and public administration and blackmail, among others.

Angulo also faces complaints of sexual harassment against workers when he held the position of prosecutor. Another scandal that is obvious to President Boluarte’s closest collaborator is that he was close to former judge César Hinostroza, who has been on the run in Europe since last July.

The reactions were swift.

Vladimir Cerrón, leader of the leftist Peru Libre party that promoted Pedro Castillo to power, issued a warning to the president: “A bourgeois, lizard-like, right-leaning cabinet. Remember Dina Boluarte that you also won by promising a leftist program and you are on the same path of betrayal, and you know how that ends,” he wrote on his social media accounts.

Far-right Congresswoman Patricia Juárez (Fuerza Popular) highlighted the formation of Boluarte’s new cabinet. “There would be no problem in giving them the vote of confidence in Parliament when they go to request it,” she told a television channel.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Sigrid Bazán, from the leftist block Juntos por el Perú, said: “We reject a premiership linked to corruption and we await a clear commitment to fundamental reforms, a referendum towards a new constitution and a clear labor policy towards the working class.”

All this while social unrest and protests ensue all over the country and are multiplying in parallel to police repression, while the US embassy in Lima has tried to provide as much assistance as possible to the de facto government lead by Boluarte.

