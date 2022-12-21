Following the initiative of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro that aims to strengthen relations with Mother Africa, this Monday, December 19, the first meeting marking a new era in Venezuela–Namibia bilateral relations was held.

The activity was headed by Venezuela’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Carlos Faría and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation of the Republic of Namibia, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah.

News of the meeting was released by the Venezuelan foreign minister through his social media accounts: “We celebrated the first meeting of the Venezuela–Namibia consultation mechanism,” wrote Faría. “We have the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Chancellor, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, to whom we ratify the commitment of President Nicolas Maduro to strengthen relations with countries of Mother Africa.”

On November 27, 2006, in the city of Windhoek, when Hugo Chávez was president of Venezuela, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of a consultation mechanism between their ministries of foreign affairs.

This first meeting has as its main objective the strengthening of cooperation, through the exchange of experiences and knowledge on foreign policy topics, international relations, and regional and global issues of common interest.

History between both nations

Venezuela and Namibia established diplomatic relations on May 22, 1990. These relations were reinvigorated by President Hugo Chávez with the arrival of the Bolivarian Revolution. Hugo Chávez formulated and launched Venezuela’s strategic vision towards Mother Africa, implementing a new foreign policy of rapprochement and recognition: The Africa Agenda.

President Nicolás Maduro has deepened this initiative of the Bolivarian Revolution, making two official visits to the African continent this year. Since 2005, Venezuela has been celebrating World Africa Week in Venezuela, honoring good relations with African nations.

