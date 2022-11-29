Caracas, November 28, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will make an official state visit to South Africa on December 6 to consolidate bilateral relations between Caracas and Pretoria.

On Monday, November 28, the South African Presidency confirmed this information via a statement and social media post, explaining that the Venezuelan president will be received on a state visit by his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Members of the media are invited to apply for accreditation for the State Visit by President Nicolas Maduro Moros of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to be held on Tuesday, 06 December 2022 in Pretoria. https://t.co/e8QYsXjUEt — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 28, 2022

“The State Visit will solidify the already strong relations between South Africa and Venezuela,” the document reads, “The visit will highlight the existing cooperation between the two countries and consolidate concrete actions for mutual benefit of the South African and Venezuelan people.” The statement also invites the media to apply for accreditation.

In September, South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes visited Venezuela to prepare for Maduro’s trip to Pretoria and discuss opportunities for cooperation in various areas such as agribusiness, blue economy, energy, mining, and pharmaceuticals.

On November 8, President Maduro held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which took place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Both countries signed agreements at the Venezuela-South Africa Business Forum in 2020 to establish strategic alliances in the commercial, mining, oil, agricultural and tourism sectors. In addition to strengthening their economic relations, in recent years, both countries have deepened their cooperation and solidarity ties in different international arenas, such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

