Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Friday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Félix Plasencia reported that the governments of Venezuela and Peru will begin a progressive process to restore bilateral relations.

In an official statement, both nations announced an agreement to reactivate consular relations as a first step. The immediate goal is to guarantee consular services and protection for Venezuelan and Peruvian nationals residing in both countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Félix Plasencia González (@plasenciafelixr)

The statement highlights that this step is rooted in broader regional cooperation and integration, grounded in the historic ties of Latin American friendship that have united Venezuela and Peru since their founding as republics.

Venezuela and Peru severed diplomatic ties in July 2024 following statements by the Peruvian government questioning the results of the presidential election that re-elected Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro.

Starting in 2017, successive Peruvian administrations participated actively in US-led initiatives aimed at diplomatically isolating Venezuela, including the now-defunct Lima Group, while fostering xenophobic rhetoric against the Venezuelan migrant community.

The official statement issued by both foreign ministries reads as follows:

The government of the Republic of Peru and the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela wish to report that they have decided to initiate a progressive process of comprehensive resumption of bilateral relations.

In a first stage, both countries have agreed to reactivate consular relations as an initial step towards the full resumption of bilateral ties, and with the immediate purpose of ensuring the protection and consular services for their nationals residing in both sister countries.

This firm commitment to cooperation and integration between our countries is based on the historic ties of friendship and Latin American solidarity that have united Peru and Venezuela since their origins as Republics. These principles inspire their joint efforts in favor of the development and well-being of our peoples and our region.

Caracas, July 24, 2026

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF