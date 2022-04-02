Venezuela Applauds UN Resolution against Coercive Measures

Venezuela has applauded the United Nations Human Rights Council’s adoption of a resulution against unilateral coercive measures.

On Friday, April 1, the Human Rights Council of the United Nations adopted a resolution on “the negative impacts of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights” with a large majority. The resolution was approved by the UN human rights body with 27 votes in favor, 14 against, and 6 abstentions.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, wrote on Twitter, “We applaud the adoption, by a large majority in the UN Human Rights Council, with 27 votes in favor of the resolution presented by the NAM [Non-Aligned Movement] on the ‘Negative impacts of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of Human Rights.'”

Aplaudimos la adopción por amplia mayoría en el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, con 27 votos a favor, de la resolución presentada por el #MNOAL sobre las "Repercusiones negativas de las medidas coercitivas unilaterales en el disfrute de los Derechos Humanos". pic.twitter.com/ZZGzGw9Fq2 — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) April 1, 2022

Plasencia added that Venezuela firmly denounces the criminal scourge of unilateral coercive measures, together with the 120 member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and other nations of the international community that respect the principles of international law, multilateralism and the UN Charter.

Venezuela is among the 40 countries on which the United States and its allies inflict unilateral coercive measures, leading to complete economic, commercial and financial blockades and humanitarian disasters. Currently there are 522 unilateral measures on Venezuela, which continue to harm the entire population.

Featured image: A wide view of the room of the high level meeting of the 49th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, March 2, 2022. Photo: UN/Jean Marc Ferré

