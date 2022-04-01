Venezuela Calls for Alternate World Financial System

This Wednesday, March 30, during a meeting with accredited ambassadors in Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro mentioned the need to create a new, stable international payment system as an alternate to SWIFT, a system that would not be used for extortionary purposes.

“An international exchange currency should not be used for political blackmail,” President Maduro said. “It has to be a stable currency that can withstand any circumstance of world conflict, whatever it may be, and is respected, and that all countries of the world have equal access to. It must be a new monetary system.”

The Venezuelan president pointed out that his country was removed from the SWIFT system for political reasons, in an attempt to overthrow the government. “We don’t want to go back, we’re fine as we are,” he added.

President Maduro noted that BRICS, which joins Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is creating a new financial system that aims to be an important player in the world that is being born.

“BRICS has been carrying out important initiatives for the configuration of a new financial system … that opens the doors to all the countries of the world, that does not use international banking as a political instrument to attack,” President Maduro said.

Recently, the Russian ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, said in an interview that the governments of both of these countries are taking steps to connect Venezuela to Russia’s Mir payment system. This would permit Venezuelans to use the Mir credit system and the Mir card, providing an alternative to the SWIFT system and allowing Venezuela to evade the criminal blockade imposed on the country by the US and its allies.

Featured image: Debit card being use at a wireless payment terminal. Photo: CC0/Pixabay.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

