On Friday, November 18, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, requested the new high commissioner for Human Rights of the United Nations, Volker Türk, to incorporate into his work agenda the impact of the unilateral coercive measures on Venezuela.

“We have requested the incorporation of the aspect of Venezuela as a blockaded country, as a victim of unilateral coercive measures that impact the enjoyment of human rights of the Venezuelan people,” Rodríguez told the press after her meeting with High Commissioner Türk in Geneva.

The vice president added that the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the human rights of the Venezuelan people was already reported by UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan.

“We have informed the high commissioner about the number of sanctions; how they affect public services; how the blockade impacts the salary system of our workers; its impact on health, food, education, electricity, water—all the dimensions of the blockade against our country,” Rodríguez stated.

In this regard, the vice president also highlighted the resilience of the Venezuelan people, with which they are trying to overcome difficulties. “But that does not mean that there is no blockade,” she said, and she added that “unilateral coercive measures violate international law and have a negative impact on our national life and the life of our people.”

Rodríguez pointed out that more than 30 countries are victims of economic blockades, and the UN bodies are starting to recognize this as an issue.

She also highlighted the importance of her visit to the headquarters of the United Nations Organization in Geneva, which she said was very fruitful. She stated that on behalf of the Venezuelan government, she has invited High Commissioner Türk to visit Venezuela.

More fruitful meetings with the UN

On Friday, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez also held a working meeting with the secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan. During the meeting, they discussed issues related to cooperation in economic matters to overcome the effects and consequences of the economic blockade imposed on Venezuela.

De La Haya la Vicepresidenta @delcyrodriguezv viajó a Ginebra para sostener reuniones bilaterales. Así fue en encuentro con la SG. de la UNCTAD, Rebeca Grynspan, oficina de la #ONU donde #Venezuela trabaja caminos de cooperación para la economía del país y superar el bloqueo. pic.twitter.com/q66FKgzCqg — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) November 18, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Rodríguez held a meeting with the director general of the United Nations in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya.

The meeting addressed the current challenges of multilateralism and the cooperation relationship between Venezuela and the UN, with a view to strengthening social protection programs in the country.

The vice president’s agenda in Europe began with her participation in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where she demonstrated the inadmissibility of the unilateral claim filed by Guyana over the Essequibo region. Guyana’s unilateral claim violates the Geneva agreement, in order to favor energy transnationals.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/RQ/SC

