Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez: US Sanctions Are Crimes Against Humanity

The unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States of America against independent countries constitute crimes against humanity, said the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, while referring to the latest rounds of sanctions on Russia announced by Washington.

In a tweet summarizing Washington’s sanctions on Moscow, Rodríguez stated that the unilateral coercive measures imposed on sovereign countries “are the grossest and most barbaric expressions of extortion against governments not aligned with Western mandates. They also constitute crimes against humanity by collectively punishing peoples. Russia will win.”

The United States announced a new package of economic sanctions against some Russian banks, sovereign debt bonds and five citizens of Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

On Thursday, February 24, US President Joe Biden announced further sanctions on four other Russian banks and on more than half of Russia’s technology imports.

The Russian government, responding to these measures, declared that the sanctions aim to hinder Russia’s economic development, and announced that Russia will respond firmly to those measures, “not necessarily in the same way, but measured and sensitive to the US side.”

Like Russia, Venezuela is another of the countries to which the United States has applied unilateral sanctions. In 2015, the administration of former President Barak Obama signed an executive order declaring Venezuela an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of United States.”

Since then, the unilateral decrees of the United States have been extended to officials, businesspeople, monetary transactions, and national and private companies including the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Featured image: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez called unilateral coercive measures “crimes against humanity.” Photo: Últimas Noticias

(Ultimas Noticias) by Robert Araujo

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/EF/SC

