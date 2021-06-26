Venezuela Celebrates Battle of Carabobo Bicentennial & Bolivarian Army Day with Civic-Military Parade (Photos)

This June 24, Venezuela celebrated the 200-year anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo and Bolivarian Army Day with a civic-military parade on the Campo de Carabobo in a ceremony led by the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), Nicolás Maduro.

More than twelve thousand combatants from different components of the FANB participated, including cadets, officers, troops and special forces, made up of patriotic men and women, who reaffirmed that Venezuela is free, sovereign and independent.

Representatives of the Executive Cabinet, the Military High Command and special guests attending the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP)—held also in the context of the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo—participated in the activity remotely from Caracas.

The Venezuelan head of state welcomed the heads of state and government of the ALBA-TCP countries and peoples “on this day, 200 years after the great victory of the Liberator Simón Bolívar in Carabobo.”

“The liberating and geopolitical doctrine of Simón Bolívar is fully in force today,” said President Maduro, “and we demonstrate it here at ALBA and at the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World that brought together 67 countries of the world.”

President Maduro said in his speech that Venezuela is standing, free, sovereign and independent. “This is our path, the path of emancipation. Unity and emancipation are inextricably linked.”

He added that Bolívar was clear: “either we are all free or none of us is free in South America. The spirit of Bolívar is today at this summit of ALBA-TCP and in the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples of the World.”

For his part, the Vice President for Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace, General Vladimir Padrino López, during his speech at the civic-military parade to celebrate the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo and Bolivarian Army Day, highlighted that “this parade has shown how deep our love is for the country, from different sectors of national life.”

Padrino, also the Minister of Defense stated that Venezuela will never bow its head before any empire, emulating the infinite and immortal spirit of the Liberator Simón Bolívar.

“We will never bow our heads before any empire again,” he said. “On this very battlefield we confirm it. We see a political battle for freedom. That is the way: true freedom and not submission.”

Padrino López pointed out that the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples “is the path that our perpetual Commander, the Liberator Simón Bolívar, left traced for us. That is the way to true unity and not to submission, colonialism and imperial tutelage.”

For his part, the Army Commander, Major General Domingo Antonio Hernández Lárez, expressed the joy of the Venezuelan people at this commemoration of the Bicentennial of the epic anti-imperialist victory, which managed to expel from Venezuela on June 24, 1821, at the hands of the genius Liberator Simón Bolívar, the military hordes of Spanish monarchical imperialism.

Major General Hernández Lárez gave a brief account of the history that led the Liberator Simón Bolívar to triumph over the Spanish empire on that day of June 24, 1821.

Featured image: Parade commanding unit. Photo courtesy of Presidential Press.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL