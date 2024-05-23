May 23, 2024
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez (left) and China's International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen (right) display the investment protection agreement signed in Caracas on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez (left) and China's International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen (right) display the investment protection agreement signed in Caracas on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: X/@ViceVenezuela.