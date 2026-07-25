On July 24, Venezuela commemorated the 243rd anniversary of the birth of Liberator Simón Bolívar. Bolívar was Venezuela’s independence hero who changed the political course of Latin America through his thought and struggle for independence from Spanish colonialism.

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez published a commemorative message in which she praised Bolívar’s strategic audacity during the liberation campaigns that brought about the independence of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, and Panama.

“Heirs to his glory and greatness, we commemorate the birth of Liberator Father Simón Bolívar, whose legacy of freedom, unity, and justice continues to guide the course of Venezuela,” she stated. “To honor Bolívar is to keep alive the love and unwavering commitment to a nation that would be increasingly prosperous, united, and socially happy.”

She added that the inclusive vision of the Great Homeland, civil equality, the rule of law, and popular education promoted by Bolívar constitute the moral and constitutional framework of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the 21st century.

The acting president also honored the Bolivarian National Navy in memory of the heroic Naval Battle of Lake Maracaibo, “a symbol of our independence.”

As part of the commemorative actions, promotions were granted to the personnel of the Presidential Honor Guard (GHP) and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM).

This recognition highlighted the merit, discipline, and professionalism of the personnel who were part of the assistance and support deployments for the families affected by the June 24 double earthquake.

In her capacity as commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), Rodríguez expressed her pride in the armed forces, noting that the institution, “born of the people, is dedicated to serve the people, and always remains by the side of the Venezuelans.”

A legacy of historical significance

Born on July 24, 1783, in Caracas, Simón Bolívar became a fundamental figure in the fight against Spanish colonial domination.

His intellectual training, influenced by his teacher Simón Rodríguez and the ideas of the Enlightenment, combined with his historic oath on the Sacred Mountain in 1805, forged a political and military commitment that extended for more than two decades.

For Venezuela, July 24 remains a national day of profound significance, reaffirming the global impact of Bolívar’s work. His ideal of self-determination continues to be a historical reference internationally.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF