Venezuela repudiated the false accusations about the human rights situation in Venezuela, made by the so-called International Fact-Finding Mission in their report presented at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday, September 26. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela, through an official statement, also alerted the international community about the use of human rights as an ideological and political weapon.

An unofficial translation of the statement is presented here:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its firm categorical repudiation of the false and unfounded accusations made by the so-called International Fact-Finding Mission, in a new pamphlet presented this September 26, 2022 before the Human Rights Council of the United Nations Organization.

This mechanism, created in 2019 through a questionable resolution promoted by a small group of governments with serious internal situations of human rights violations, is a clear example of double standards, of the selective and politicized use of human rights as a tool to undermine the sovereignty of those states that do not submit to the designs of hegemonic control, desired by some powers.

On this occasion, the aim of the a new pseudo-report, made without the minimum methodological support or direct contact with the reality of the country, is to continue attacking Venezuelan institutions, as part of the criminal strategy of “regime change” promoted by the government of the United States of America, with the complicity of its satellite governments in the world.

Venezuela reiterates its absolute non-recognition for this type of parallel, barbaric and interfering mechanisms which, through their pronouncements, support and encourage the most extremist sectors to relapse into massive violation of the human rights of Venezuelans and the destabilization of the country.

Venezuela also warns the promoters of this initiative that it will take appropriate political and diplomatic measures, at bilateral and multilateral levels, against any attempt to continue prolonging the mandate of this mechanism of aggression against the legitimate institutions of Venezuela, in clear violation of the Charter of the United Nations, the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly and the institution-building package of the Human Rights Council, among other relevant instruments.

Finally, Venezuela ratifies that it will continue to cooperate with the Human Rights Council, always on the basis of strict adherence to the principles of objectivity, non-selectivity, impartiality, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for multilateralism and constructive dialogue.

Caracas, September 26, 2022

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC

