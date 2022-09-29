President Nicolás Maduro thanked his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, for the binational border reopening that took place on Monday, September 26. The Venezuelan president stated that the reopening of the border represents “an immense step towards restoring relations of brotherhood, unity, cooperation and complementarity.” He made these comments during the Award Ceremony of Distinguished Cultural Personalities of Venezuela, held on Monday at Miraflores Palace.

The president emphasized that even in the moments of greatest tension between the two countries, caused by the former president of Colombia, Maduro always trusted in the resumption of the bonds of friendship on the basis of mutual respect.

“In the darkest moments, when they tried to invade Venezuela through those bridges to bring war, violence and terrorism, I knew that sooner rather than later this day will come. With faith in God I asked for it and this day arrived today, September 26,” Maduro said during the awarding of the Order of the Liberators of Venezuela to 19 Venezuelan artists and cultural personalities.

The president added that the reopening of the border between Colombia and Venezuela “marks the beginning of a stage of relations of brotherhood, respect and peace.”

Meanwhile, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, stated that “it is a historic day for the region, South America and America in general,” and noted that the closing of the border during the administration of Iván Duque “was an act of suicide that must not be repeated.”

The reactivation of the border crossings (pedestrian and cargo) between Venezuela and Colombia was made official in a protocol ceremony held at the Simón Bolívar International Bridge that connects the Venezuelan border municipality of San Antonio del Táchira with Cúcuta on the Colombian side.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC

