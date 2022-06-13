June 13, 2022
A view of the Boeing 747 aircraft registered with the number YV3531 of Venezuelan EMTRASUR Cargo airline, at the Cordoba International airport, Ambrosio Taravella, in Cordoba, Argentina, June 6, 2022.  Photo: Reuters/Sebastian Borsero.

A view of the Boeing 747 aircraft registered with the number YV3531 of Venezuelan EMTRASUR Cargo airline, at the Cordoba International airport, Ambrosio Taravella, in Cordoba, Argentina, June 6, 2022.  Photo: Reuters/Sebastian Borsero.