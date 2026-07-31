Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during a ceremony with the UN Resident Coordinator Gianluca Rampolla at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on Thursday, July 31, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez during a ceremony with the UN Resident Coordinator Gianluca Rampolla at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on Thursday, July 31, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.