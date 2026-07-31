During the farewell ceremony for the United Nations resident coordinator in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has formally acknowledged the work of the multilateral organization and awarded its representative a medal, following the UN response to the state of emergency caused by the June 24 earthquake.

From the Simón Bolívar Hall at Miraflores Palace this Thursday, July 30, Rodríguez awarded Rampolla the Francisco de Miranda Order in its First Class, highlighting the ongoing coordination from the first hours of the tragedy to the deployment of rescue and salvage teams.

“I truly want to thank you for all your efforts as the United Nations national coordinator in Venezuela, and particularly for the role you have played during this double earthquake, which has been a natural tragedy for our country,” said Rodríguez, additionally thanking the international community for its support during the most critical stage of the disaster.

From humanitarian aid to reconstruction

With the conclusion of the initial search and rescue phase, the acting president stated that the institutional priority must now shift toward comprehensive development and support for vulnerable populations. “I told Gianluca weeks ago: Let’s move to a development phase,” she said. “Let’s move beyond this dimension of emergency and into a recovery and reconstruction phase centered on human beings in all their dimensions.”

Rodríguez emphasized that the damage assessment goes beyond the impact on infrastructure. “It’s not just an inventory of rubble, no. It’s not just an inventory of infrastructure,” she explained. “It’s about the impact on the most socioeconomically vulnerable sectors and seeing how that double earthquake had devastating effects on their lives.”

Multilateral alliance and the “Human City” model

The acting president announced the formal start of the post-earthquake recovery phase, following the devastating effects of the recent double earthquake that struck several regions of the country, and led the opening of a workshop with the UN to develop a reconstruction plan.

The implementation of the resilient recovery plan will involve the coordination of three vice presidencies—Social Protection, Services and Public Works, and the Economic Cabinet—in coordination with multilateral organizations such as the World Bank, the European Union, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and CAF (Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean).

The plan’s central focus is the transition from temporary shelters to the allocation of permanent housing designed under the concept of a “human city” based in respect for the environment.

“Right now we need to build homes,” Rodríguez said, “so that every Venezuelan who is in a temporary camp can return to their home, embrace their family, in a space that is friendly and kind to nature.”

She also emphasized the cross-cutting vision of the urban project: “The human city is not just the infrastructure; it is what allows for harmony with the environment in the park, in the plaza, in the public space, in the health center, in the school. The rights of nature must guide all our plans.”

The start of the multinational technical workshop will set the tone for defining recovery recommendations and consolidating local economic activity hubs in the affected regions.

“We have demonstrated that we are capable of establishing very effective coordination mechanisms with international organizations,” the acting president explained, reaffirming the commitment to advance reconstruction with multinational support. “This is the Venezuela that is reborn: a new Venezuela focused on these concepts of human development and social equity.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU