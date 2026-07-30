President Xi Jinping addresses the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin on Sept 1, 2025. Photo: Wang Zhuangfei/China Daily/file photo.

President Xi Jinping addresses the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin on Sept 1, 2025. Photo: Wang Zhuangfei/China Daily/file photo.