On Sunday, thousands of people took part in a march in Mexico City marking the 73rd anniversary of the assault on the Moncada and Cespedes barracks in 1953, an event that launched an insurgent movement culminating in the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

The “March in Defense of Cuba,” which took place along Paseo de la Reforma and proceeded toward the former US Embassy, aimed to denounce the US blockade against Cuba.

“It is urgent for all brotherly peoples to mobilize in solidarity because Cuba’s sovereignty must be defended. In this process, we must also defend the sovereignty of all countries and the right to self-determination,” said Francisco Rosas, coordinator of the organization Va Por Cuba.

“Cuba is not alone. Cuba is not a threat. The US blockade is! The solidarity of the Mexican people is present in this struggle that we must strengthen to confront imperialist aggression,” said Olivia Garza, vice president of the Jose Marti Association of Cuban Residents in Mexico.

Members of the Jose Marti Association of Cuban Residents in Mexico, farmers’ organizations and solidarity groups gathered at the Juarez Hemicycle, waving Cuban flags, calling for respect for the island’s sovereignty and chanting slogans including, “Yes to Cuba, no to the Yankees!”

Among the banners carried by thousands of demonstrators were messages reading: “No to the war against Cuba. Down with the blockade! Defending Cuba is defending Mexico,” “United for Cuba. Down with the blockade!,” “Stop Trump’s genocidal siege. Oil for Cuba, without a doubt,” “Stop Zionism and Imperialism! Long live the peoples who resist!,” “No to the invasion,” and “No to the war against Cuba! Down with the blockade! Defending Cuba is defending Mexico!”

During the march, participants expressed their rejection of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom are the leading promoters of the current genocidal escalation against Cuba.

In addition to demanding an end to coercive measures against Cuba, demonstrators rejected U.S. threats to invade the Caribbean nation, an intention that mainstream media reproduce, justify and amplify.

On Sunday, President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez thanked the thousands of people who participated in the march. “Thank you, Mexico. Once again at the forefront of the dignity of Our America. To everyone who marched for Cuba this July 26, the grateful embrace of a people that has always found solidarity in the noble and generous Aztec land. Cuba is not alone!” he posted on social media.

The demonstration in the Mexican capital was one of several solidarity events held Sunday to mark Cuba’s “National Rebellion Day.” Large gatherings also took place in Paris, Rome, Milan and Valparaiso.

(Telesur)