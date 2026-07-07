On Monday, the governor of La Guaira state, José Alejandro Terán, repudiated reports alleging the use of mass graves in the state following the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck north-central Venezuela. Speaking to the media, Terán reported that 2,400 bodies of deceased individuals have been recovered so far and that they have been treated with dignity.

He noted that a mobile morgue was set up in the state with specialists from across the country, including the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Senamecf) and the Scientific, Criminal, and Forensic Investigations Corps (CICPC), all under the leadership of Deputy Interior Minister Daniel Ferrer.

Terán emphasized that authorities have provided all necessary support to ensure dignified treatment for the deceased.

“The Venezuelan government is providing all funeral services free of charge, both for those who wish to be buried and those who wish to be cremated,” Terán stated. “We are offering this free of charge to everyone who requires it, and we are also providing spiritual and psychological support to these families on-site.”

Forensic identification and dignified burials

The regional leader noted that as of Monday morning, only 231 bodies remained unclaimed by relatives. More than 2,200 have already been released to their families for burial, with all victims identified using advanced forensic technology.

“There will come a time when the bodies, if they remain unclaimed due to an advanced state of decomposition, will be taken to the Cemetery of Hope starting today for burial, and they will be perfectly identified; there are no mass graves,” Terán pointed out.

Terán added that individual graves are being used for each person, marked with a cross and an identification plaque linked to a specific forensic file. “The file contains all the characteristics so that if a relative shows up tomorrow wanting to identify the body, they will be able to do so with the full support of specialists,” he said, adding that the operation is following international protocols under the supervision of the Red Cross.

Countering disinformation

Mainstream news corporations and far-right influencers have been spreading fake news about alleged mass graves despite Acting President Delcy Rodríguez clarifying the situation last week.

In a recent press conference, Rodríguez affirmed the state’s absolute commitment to treating the victims of the natural disaster with dignity, promising that rescue and search operations will only cease when there is definitive evidence that no survivors remain on-site.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL