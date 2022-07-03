On Friday night, July 1, Venezuelan Minister of Public Works and Services and Minister of Electric Energy, Néstor Reverol, reported a new sabotage in the electrical grid of Caracas.

Minister Reverol informed that crews of electrical workers and engineers were carrying out the necessary maintenance work to restore the electricity service after a failure was detected in the Pan-American Substation. This substation feeds the sectors Nueva Granada, San Pedro, Santa Mónica, Los Chaguaramos, and part of Fuerte Tiuna sector in Caracas. The problem was solved an hour after its was detected and service was completely restored.

The minister, in a series of tweets, provided some details about the reason behind the failure of the substation system. “The failure was due to the explosion of a power transformer which had a bullet impact, which proves the sabotage and the ongoing war on the electrical grid,” he wrote.

Las cuadrillas realizaron las maniobras recuperando el 100% de la carga; la falla fue por la explosión de un transformador de potencia afectado por impacto de bala,lo que evidencia el sabotaje y la continuidad de la guerra eléctrica. En las próximas horas daremos más detalles. pic.twitter.com/FDQFxLku89 — Néstor Reverol (@NestorLReverol) July 2, 2022

Later, Minister for the Interior, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos announced that a broad investigation has been started to identify and capture “those responsible for these acts of terrorism” and to bring them to justice as quickly as possible.

The latest sabotage is part of a series of attacks on the national electrical grid and other public services such as the water supply system and the oil sector infrastructure, which is an aspect of the hybrid war designed to affect Venezuelan citizens so as to generate discontent and bring about a change of government. For this reason, Venezuelan government and state institutions remain on timely alert to deal with any such instances of sabotage and to protect people from such type of attacks.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC/JRE

