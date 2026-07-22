Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The Venezuelan government issued an official brief on Monday reviewing emergency relief operations and providing updated damage statistics following the catastrophic June 24 double earthquake.

To date, authorities have confirmed 5,278 fatalities—an increase of 70 deaths compared to the previous daily report. The total number of injured citizens stands at 16,740, while national and international emergency teams have successfully rescued 6,462 people alive from the rubble.

Official medical registries indicate that 41,069 patients have received specialized treatment at field hospitals and medical care centers across the affected regions. Seismologists have recorded a total of 1,405 aftershocks since the primary quakes struck.

Stagnant rescue figures and social media misinformation

Analytic reports highlight that the figure for survivors rescued alive—currently standing at 6,462—has remained completely unchanged for the past two weeks. Emergency specialists note that this plateau reflects the stark biological reality of urban search and rescue operations, as human survival beneath collapsed concrete structures rarely exceeds three to five days without hydration or external intervention.

Despite this technical reality, social media platforms continue to be subjected to unverified accounts promoting reports of recent “miracle” rescues. Local analysts note that while the precise motivations behind these false narratives remain unclear, they appear driven by online click-seeking or emotional efforts to force the continuation of active search operations long after authorities have transitioned to recovery of victims’ bodies and removal of debris.

Structural damage and housing impact

The technical balance sheet provided by the state notes the following physical impacts on infrastructure:

• Collapsed structures: 190 buildings destroyed.

• Damaged structures: 856 buildings identified with varying degrees of structural compromise.

• Displaced population: 17,907 citizens left homeless due to the destruction or structural instability of their residences.

Humanitarian logistics and temporary shelter

The Chavista government and civil protection units continue to scale-up relief efforts to ensure that basic needs are met for the displaced population:

• Families assisted: 128,324 families served across all affected municipalities.

• Active shelter network: 107 temporary camps currently operational.

• Camp population: 23,587 people housed in temporary shelters.

• Food distribution: 10,964 tons of food supplies delivered.

• Water distribution: 37.8 million liters of drinking water distributed.

Emergency response

The emergency response continues to be sustained by a massive ground deployment combining state institutions, organized communities, and foreign assistance:

• State personnel: 30,989 security officials, Civil Protection agents, and state workers active in the field.

• Volunteer force: 31,745 community volunteers integrated into logistical and auxiliary tasks.

• International aid: 2,278 specialized international rescuers providing on-the-ground support.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL