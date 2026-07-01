Intense rains in the Venezuelan state of Portuguesa, located in the central-western region of the country, caused the overflow of several rivers and streams, affecting more than 100 families in the town of Chabasquén.

The downpour began around five in the morning on Sunday, June 28, in the mountainous zone of the municipality, causing the rivers Chabasquén and Chabasquencito to swell, overflow their banks, and flood various communities.

Los Bendecidos sector is one of the hardest hit areas, where, according to Mayor Edward Giménez, “people lost all their belongings, but thank God we suffered no human losses.”

Given the magnitude of the emergency, temporary shelters were set up in the gymnasium and the church of Chabasquén to protect the evacuated families. The mayor reported that assessments are being conducted to determine if there are more affected communities.

In addition to the rivers, Comando de la Guardia, Los Guédez, and La Escuelita streams overflowed, complicating mobility on the road that connects Chabasquén with the Peña Blanca parish. The rainfall recorded as 114 millimeters, reflecting the intensity of the precipitation.

Local authorities noted that larger areas of the town are flooded and that they are assessing other areas at risk.

The security forces issued recommendations to prevent incidents: to avoid traveling on the 007 road and affected rural roads, to not approach the banks of rivers and streams, and to have an evacuation plan ready for homes located in low-lying areas.

Civil Protection reported that it will continue monitoring the weather and provide reports of significant changes. The population is urged to remain calm and follow only official instructions.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SH