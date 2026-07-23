Venezuela’s National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Senamecf, in Spanish) summoned relatives of victims of the June 24 double earthquake to its Caracas headquarters for voluntary DNA testing to formally begin the identification process.

On Thursday, the agency specifically addressed family members who have reasons to believe their relatives are among the remains held at Los Silos de Bolipuerto in La Guaira or at Bello Monte.

Forensic authorities detailed that the procedure relies on scientific comparisons of genetic profiles, a measure Senamecf emphasized is being carried out to provide certainty and peace to Venezuelan families who lost their relatives in the disaster.

On July 20, the National Government presented a consolidated emergency operations report. Official records currently show 5,278 fatalities and 16,740 injuries, with 128,324 families having received direct assistance amid the catastrophe.

The displacement caused by the seismic event has kept 107 temporary camps active, sheltering 23,587 people. The relief operation comprises 30,989 deployed personnel, 31,745 volunteers, and 2,278 international rescuers who have reinforced search-and-rescue tasks in the most affected areas.

Emergency health teams have provided medical care to 41,069 patients. Authorities have distributed 10,964.97 tons of food and delivered 37,885,128 liters of drinking water to the hardest-hit communities, ensuring both food security and water supply.

(teleSUR)