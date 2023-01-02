January 1, 2023
President Lula surrounded by ordinary Brazilians who passed him the presidential sash as Jair Bolsonaro abandoned his presidential duty to do so and escaped to the United States less than 48 hours before his legal immunity expired. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Gazeta Esportiva.

