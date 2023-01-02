During a January 1 interview with the Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, declared that Venezuela is willing to advance in the normalization of relations with the United States and the European Union.

The Venezuelan president stated in the interview that under the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs, Venezuela can proceed in the normalization of political and diplomatic relations with the US government.

He added that although the Biden administration insists on pursuing a “senseless policy” inspired by the model used by former President Donald Trump, Venezuela is prepared to take decisive steps in the process of regularizing relations.

“Venezuela is fully prepared to move forward with the process of normalization of diplomatic, consular, and political relations with the government of the United States and with the governments that may come [in the future], because differences in political strategies and vision are one thing, but the complete absence of relations is another matter entirely,” said President Maduro.

He also pointed out that all the coup attempts have failed in Venezuela, and therefore urged the US to turn the page and abandon their extremist policies.

He stressed that Venezuela is prepared for dialogue of the highest level and with utmost respect with the US government.

Referring to relations with the EU, President Maduro mentioned that the Venezuelan government will advance with diplomacy as a fundamental tool for the search for respectful consensus.

Maduro explained the existence of a permanent dialogue between the Venezuelan government and authorities of the European Union, particularly with the high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in order to properly resume ties.

“With the European Union, I would say that things are progressing well… I think that, in general, step by step, with strategic patience, and with diplomacy and respect, we can move forward with the European Union,” explained President Maduro.

He also acknowledged the appointment of Ramón Santos as the new ambassador of Spain in Venezuela as evidence of the fruitful progress of the regularization of relations with EU countries.

In addition, he announced the appointment of Coromoto Godoy, the current ambassador of Venezuela to India, as the new ambassador of Venezuela in Spain.

Washington’s obstacles to releasing Venezuelan funds

The president also denounced difficulties that have emerged in receiving the resources that the Venezuelan extreme right promised to unfreeze after the signing of agreements during the talks in Mexico with opposition representatives in November last year.

“That agreement has been signed, but there have been difficulties as the US government has not taken the necessary steps to release those financial resources. I truly believe in the power of the signed word… whether they comply or not will be seen by the country,” said Maduro.

“In Venezuela, there are opposition parties, and this process of fragmentation, of creation and atomization of the opposition, has been the product and result of the extremist policies that were applied for four years by the Trump administration to bring Venezuela to its knees,” he added.

The stipulations agreed upon in the Second Partial Agreement for the Protection of the Venezuelan People include the release of more than $3 billion frozen in the international financial system. “That money belongs to the Venezuelan State, to the Venezuelan society. A plan has been made to recover that money and invest it in public services that we need, in electricity, water, education, health, and partly in mitigating the damage from the torrential rains of 2022,” President Maduro announced.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

