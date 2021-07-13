Venezuela Reports 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths & a 94% Recovery Rate on Sunday

On the 483rd day of the pandemic in Venezuela, Sunday, July 11, the nation reported 1,200 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours—all due to community transmission—in addition to 12 deaths. The details were announced by the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, through her Twitter account.

With this update, Venezuela reaches a total of 284,942 infections and 3,290 deaths through almost 16 months of the pandemic. Of these, 14,024 are active cases, of whom 7,389 are receiving care in hospitals, 5,995 in Comprehensive Diagnostic Centers, and 640 in private clinics. The number of individuals recovered from the illness rose to 267,628, representing 94% of those diagnosed with the viral respiratory disease.

Community cases

The 1,200 community cases were registered in 22 states. The cases include 596 females and 604 males, 66 of whom are minors. Portuguesa state topped the list with 198 infections. La Guaira followed with 140 cases, then Carabobo with 119, Cojedes with 113, followed by other states shown in the image above.

As can be seen, the state with the most new community cases is Portuguesa, with 198 cases in 11 of its 14 municipalities. Sucre registered 52, Araure 35, Páez 31, and the others are shown below:

Condolences to the loved ones of those deceased

The Bolivarian Republic announced 12 new deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the total figure to 3,290. The deceased include seven men and five women from Caracas, La Guaira, Nueva Esparta, Lara, Anzoátegui, Apure, and Carabobo. Rodriguez expressed “condolences to their relatives” through her social media statement.

Finally, the executive vice president added that “after a successful week of economic and safe easing [of quarantine measures], from tomorrow, Monday, July 12, to Sunday the 18th, Venezuela will enter a radical, conscious and voluntary quarantine, as part of the 7+7 reopening scheme. We call upon the people to be conscientious and maintain concern for their security.”

Featured image: Venezuelans on public transport, wearing face masks and acting responsibly. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

