PDVSA's CEO Héctor Obregón and Repsol Director of Exploration and Production Francisco Gea Pascual de Riquelme sign an agreement at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on June 16, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

PDVSA's CEO Héctor Obregón and Repsol Director of Exploration and Production Francisco Gea Pascual de Riquelme sign an agreement at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, on June 16, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.