Venezuela Starts New Phase of Vuelta a la Patria Program for 2022

The government of Venezuela is implementing a new phase of the Vuelta a la Patria program in 2022. The first flight of this new phase will depart from the José Joaquín Olmedo International Airport in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. A Conviasa flight will bring back Venezuelan nationals in Ecuador who wish to return home.

A multidisciplinary team of specialists from the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the aircraft crew, will provide the necessary care to guarantee a safe and orderly return for each and every Venezuelan who would voluntarily opt to take this flight.

President Nicolás Maduro had announced in February, “In March we are going to initiate a new phase of the Vuelta a la Patria program. We are going to triple the number of flights to bring back Venezuelans already enrolled in the program.”

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Authorizes Air Europa to Resume Operations on the Madrid-Caracas Air Route

President Maduro also stressed that “the doors of our homeland are open for migrants who want to return and live in peace, without discrimination, alongside their families and in their own nation.” The program for return of migrants was stated due to the innumerable acts of xenophobia and discrimination that Venezuelans have suffered in the different receiving countries.

Since the start of Vuelta a la Patria program on August 27, 2018, 27,816 Venezuelan nationals have returned to the country, from 19 different countries. The government maintains a principle of solidarity and humane attention for the returning migrants, and a guarantee of social reintegration through the different social programs that are currently in place throughout the country.

Featured image: Venezuelans returning home through the Vuelta a la Patria program of the government of Venezuela. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.