Venezuela Authorizes Air Europa to Resume Operations on the Madrid-Caracas Air Route

This Thursday, March 17, Venezuela’s National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) reported that trips via the Madrid-Caracas-Madrid air route, through the airline Air Europa, have already been authorized.

Via Twitter, INAC confirmed that “with the aim of expanding air connectivity and strengthening the economic and productive development of the country, @AirEuropa has been authorized to service the Madrid-Caracas-Madrid route.”

#17Mar || #INACInforma 📢Con el objetivo de ampliar la conectividad aérea y fortalecer el desarrollo económico y productivo del país, se ha autorizado a @AirEuropa operar la ruta Madrid-Caracas-Madrid.#RostrosProductivos pic.twitter.com/2g1UWenrvy — Instituto Nacional de Aeronáutica Civil (INAC) (@InacVzla) March 17, 2022

On March 16, Conviasa also reported the addition of a new aircraft to its fleet, an Airbus 340-600, which will strengthen the airline’s services and make it able to service long-distance routes to countries in Europe and Asia.

#16Mar El Airbus 340-600 llegó Maiquetía para incorporarse a nuestra flota y operar rutas de largo alcance a países de Europa y Asia. Este confortable avión tiene capacidad para trasladar 311 pasajeros, ofreciendo asientos en clase ejecutiva y clase económica. pic.twitter.com/MiNP4jIUfA — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) March 16, 2022

This new aircraft has a transfer capacity of 311 people and will offer “business and economy class seats.”

Featured image: An Air Europa jet at the Simon Bolivar international airport. File photo.

(Últimas Noticias) by Alejandra Yanez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

