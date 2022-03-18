March 18, 2022

An Air Europa jet at the Simon Bolivar international airport. File photo.
Venezuela Authorizes Air Europa to Resume Operations on the Madrid-Caracas Air Route

This Thursday, March 17, Venezuela’s National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) reported that trips via the Madrid-Caracas-Madrid air route, through the airline Air Europa, have already been authorized.

Via Twitter, INAC confirmed that “with the aim of expanding air connectivity and strengthening the economic and productive development of the country, @AirEuropa has been authorized to service the Madrid-Caracas-Madrid route.”

On March 16, Conviasa also reported the addition of a new aircraft to its fleet, an Airbus 340-600, which will strengthen the airline’s services and make it able to service long-distance routes to countries in Europe and Asia.

This new aircraft has a transfer capacity of 311 people and will offer “business and economy class seats.”

 

(Últimas Noticias) by Alejandra Yanez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

 

