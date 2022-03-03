Venezuela to Maintain Trade Relations with Russia at All Levels Despite Western Attacks (+Russian Oligarchs)

This Wednesday, March 2, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that Venezuela will preserve its commercial relations with the Russian Federation at all levels. This came after the unilateral and illegal coercive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union (EU).

He reiterated that Venezuela supports the talks between Russia and Ukraine and he hopes for the best for the European region. In addition, he repudiated the campaigns against the Russian Federation and defended its right to economic freedom.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Journalists Condemn EU Ban on Sputnik and RT

The president said that “Venezuela reiterates that it will maintain commercial relations with Russia. We are going to modestly sell and buy everything we can. Fortunately, Russia is already a very, very advanced economic, military and technological power. Venezuela is going to maintain all its trade at all levels, in a modest fashion.”

President Maduro explained that economic warfare is the method used by imperialism to “destroy” Russia, prior to its objective of militarily surrounding its territory, thereby breaching all signed agreements.

He denounced that the development of international campaigns with a narrative against Russian millionaires, called “oligarchs” by mainstream media, seeks to persecute the citizens of the Eurasian nation and destroy them. They manipulate language and international public opinion, he stressed, while wondering what the millionaires in Spain or in the United States are called.

The president reflected on the use of this term to show how manipulative mainstream media is. He wondered if these news corporations were declaring themselves as anti-oligarchs and asked the audience if they would eventually declare themselves as anti-imperialists.

RELATED CONTENT: President Maduro Confirms Support for Putin During Phone Call

Likewise, he took the opportunity to repudiate the censorship against the Russian media and indicated that a new geopolitical age is taking shape. Despite the empire’s attempt to impose itself with the blackmail of the dollar and the financial and commercial system to impose a unipolar world, a multipolar world of new poles of power has been born, he added.

Russia began the military operation in Ukraine on February 24 at the request of the people’s republics of Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (PRL), to repel the aggression of Kiev that has been bombarding this region for more than eight years, causing thousands of deaths among civilians.

The special military operation seeks to protect the population from the genocide of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi government that has been carried out against RPD and RPL, after the 2014 coup.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during his speech this Wednesday, March 2. Photo: Presidential Press.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.