The head of the Venezuelan government delegation for the Mexico Talks, Jorge Rodríguez, highlighted that with the signing of the agreement in Mexico, the extremist sector of the opposition recognizes the negative effect that the sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe have had on the population.

“With this agreement, for the first time, this extremist sector of the Venezuelan opposition recognizes the existence of sanctions and the existence of frozen money that belongs to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” Rodríguez said during his participation in a press conference offered by President Nicolás Maduro to national and international media from Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

Rodríguez, the president of the National Assembly, noted that, contrary to what some media outlets and spokespersons for this faction of the opposition suggest, the management of the more than $3 billion frozen will correspond to the United Nations, but the social projects to be developed with those resources will be under the directory of the Venezuelan ministerial authorities who prepared the investment proposals with their technicians.

“Despite the creation of a United Nations fund as the financial mechanism devised to address this situation,” Rodríguez specified, “the truth is that all the administration of these funds will be based on the laws of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on the Constitution, and the governing bodies will be the Ministry for Health, the Ministry for Electricity, and the Ministry for Internal Relations and Justice, which are the ones that have carried out this plan with their technicians.”

Recognition of institution

Rodríguez highlighted that another of the achievements accomplished, based on the normalization of political life in the country, is that with this agreement, the pro-Guaidó sector of the opposition recognizes the government led by President Nicolás Maduro.

“It is a recognition, on the part of a sector of the opposition, that… you recognize that in Venezuela there is only one government, the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela presided over by Nicolás Maduro,” Rodríguez said, “because the heading of the document states ‘among the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.’”

“Then there is something very interesting also happening,” Rodríguez added. “They do not recognize themselves as the Venezuelan opposition [as a whole], that is, the way Josep Borrell names them, the way some foreign media agencies name them, but it is not how they refer to themselves. Because they could have requested that [this agreement] be signed between the government and the opposition, but they know that they are not the only opposition in Venezuela, and that is why the agreement is signed between the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and a section of the opposition called the Unitary Platform of Venezuela.”

Investment for the people

Rodríguez explained the scope of this agreement signed between the government and the far right wing of the opposition for the benefit of the population, where priority is given to investment in health, education and services.

“We are going to fully rebuild 2,300 schools throughout the national territory,” he explained. “We are going to comply with the total immunization plan for all children, we are going to obtain medicines to take care of 60,000 cancer patients, treatment for HIV/AIDS, we are going to recover the entire radiotherapy system nationwide, we are going to bring back 11 blood banks, we are going to bring back maternity and child hospitals, we are going to increase electricity generation by 465 MV, we are going to recover transmission and electricity generation.”

Rodríguez added that this agreement seeks to remedy the wounds that the illegal sanctions caused against the social fabric of Venezuela, for which he was confident that this document “opens up a possibility of recovery based on the work that has been provided by Venezuelan government technicians.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Jesús Inojosa

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU/SL

