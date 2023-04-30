The government of Venezuela reported that it is in contact with the Foreign Affairs Ministries of Chile and Peru, and has requested guarantees and respect for the human rights of Venezuelan nationals stranded on the Peru-Chile border.

“Regarding the situation of Venezuelan migrants stranded on the border between Chile and Peru, we have been in contact with both Foreign Ministries and requested full guarantees and respect for the human rights of our nationals,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil stated in a message posted on his social media.

Gil further announced that the Venezuelan government is negotiating with the authorities of Peru and Chile about guarantees for the landing and fuel supply of Conviasa planes in a possible repatriation operation for the stranded Venezuelans.

2/2 Así mismo hemos solicitado garantías para que nuestros aviones de @LAConviasa puedan aterrizar y despegar en la zona, así como abastecer combustible en un eventual operativo de nuestro Plan Vuelta a la Patria que nos permita regresar sanos y seguros a nuestros compatriotas. — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) April 29, 2023

Thousands of migrants, most of them from Venezuela, Colombia and Haiti, remain stranded on the Concord Line, the border point between Peru and Chile. After the tightening of Chilean immigration laws and controls, the migrants are waiting for the Peruvian security authorities to allow them to enter Peru. However, the Peruvian de facto government declared a state of emergency to militarize the border area and announced a special amnesty program for illegal immigrants in Peru.

Currently there are at least 200 Venezuelans who were heading to Peru from Chile who were prevented from entering Peruvian territory, and the Chilean authorities are preventing them from returning to Chile.

The governments of both Peru and Chile have denied the entry of the migrants, who remain stranded in the border area.

(Últimas Noticias) by Jesús Inojosa, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.