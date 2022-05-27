This Thursday, May 26, during her participation in the Eurasian Economic Forum, Venezuela’s vice president highlighted that Venezuela has the potential to be an exporter of many resources for other countries in the world.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, stressed that Venezuela could receive considerable investments and that for this purpose it has a legislative framework adapted to attract investment in a safe and transparent manner.

During her participation via video conference at the Eurasian Economic Forum, held in Bishkek, the capitol of Kyrgyzstan, Rodríguez highlighted that there had been a 131% increase in imports from this bloc (Euroasia) to Latin America and the Caribbean in the previous year.

She also said that “Venezuela has increased its non-traditional exports by 76%, and according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), it ranks eighth in Latin America and the Caribbean in terms of increased exports.”

Rodríguez stressed that Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves and that it also has enough natural resources to export to the different nations of the world.

“The export potential that Venezuela has for Eurasia, of fruits, seafood, cocoa, meat and other products of Venezuelan agribusiness, has been developing and has been recovering its installed capacity,” she said.

The vice president recognized the Eurasian economic union for having traced new paths for economic cooperation, and for promoting integration between countries of that region with other regional blocs.

Likewise, she considered it important to establish cooperation mechanisms under conditions of respect between sovereign nations.

“This is the way to weave a multipolar, multicentric world without hegemonism, without the use and instrumentalization of the economy for political purposes,” she added.

The more than 502 unilateral coercive measures targeting Venezuela

Rodríguez recalled how Venezuela has suffered in the face of the criminal blockade made up of more than 502 unilateral coercive measures which have the purpose of suffocating the country’s economy.

“The sanctions have focused on oil, finance, transportation, food, health, the private sector has also been affected, such as banking, among others, but the resistance capacity of our people to recover leads us on a victorious path, towards development of the recovery of the progress of the social and economic well-being of the Venezuelan people,” she added.

At the Eurasian Economic Forum, the prospects for the strategic development of Eurasian integration in an era of global change were discussed along with various issues regarding financial development and macroeconomic stability.

