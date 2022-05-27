Caracas, May 26, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—This Wednesday, May 25, the Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, said that the United States government has not lifted any illegal sanctions against the Venezuelan people.

“The United States has not lifted any sanctions on Venezuela” said Cabello during the broadcast of his television program Con el Mazo Dando. “They have not lifted any sanctions against Venezuela, and knowing the gringos, I doubt, even if they gave their word, that they would respect it,” he added.

The PSUV leader pointed out that what is at stake are the world’s interests in Venezuela’s raw material. Therefore, the word of the Joe Biden administration that he will lift the sanctions cannot be trusted.

Venezuela “has raw material that interests a good part of the world, but their intentions are the same,” Cabello said, referring to the US. “Be careful if someone believes, and is naïve enough to think or believe, in the word of the United States. They have no word, or anything.”

On May 17, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, confirmed that the White House authorized US and European oil companies to resume commercial operations in the Caribbean country.

In this sense, she said that Venezuela hopes that the US “start the path for the absolute lifting of the illegal sanctions” that affect the Venezuelan people.

Diosdado Cabello also pointed out that the United States government continues in its contradictory policy. In his opinion, the Biden administration already recognizes President Nicolás Maduro, but “so far it has not lifted any sanctions against the country.”

