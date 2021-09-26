Venezuelan Government Delegation Arrives in Mexico for Third Round of Dialogue

At noon this Saturday, September 25, the delegation of the Venezuelan government, headed by the plenipotentiary representative, Jorge Rodríguez, arrived in Mexico to begin the third round of the Mexico Talks.

The information was confirmed by the head of the delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, through a post on his Twitter account @jorgepsuv. “We have arrived in the beautiful and hospitable land of Mexico to defend the truth and dignity of Venezuela. Wait for our news,” the tweet said.

Hemos llegado a la bella y hospitalaria tierra mexicana para defender la verdad y la dignidad de Venezuela. Esperen noticias nuestras pic.twitter.com/ydBJK6IDuM — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) September 25, 2021

The Venezuelan delegation was originally scheduled to reach Mexico City on Friday, September 24; however it was not until this Saturday that they arrived in Mexican territory, where at least three meetings are expected between the delegations of the Venezuelan government and the extreme right opposition.

#EsNoticia🔴Delegación del Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela arriba a México para continuar en las jornadas de diálogo con representantes de la oposición#25Sep #LasSancionesSonUnCrimen pic.twitter.com/eKqWkmIFP7 — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) September 25, 2021

The members of the delegation displayed banners with the face of diplomat Alex Saab, illegally detained in Cape Verde under US demand. It was announced on September 14 that Saab would be incorporated into the dialogue that is being held in Mexico.

Featured image: Delegation of the Venezuelan government has arrived in Mexico to initiate third round of the dialogue with the opposition. Photo: Wilmer Errades.

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco

OT/JRE/SC