Everyday the Venezuelan opposition walks on thin ice and faces an imminent implosion regarding its participation in possible primaries that would choose the candidate facing Chavismo in the upcoming presidential elections. On the other hand, there are also those who propose coming to a consensus in order to choose who will be launched into the ring come 2024.

In fact, several representatives of the opposition that has been subdivided, united and then separated again, have spoken out about it. Timoteo Zambrano recently declared in a radio interview that the Democratic Alliance will participate in primary elections “not a moment too soon.” In addition, the general secretary of Cambiemos revealed that they will seek an opposition candidate through consensus and that they have even considered an outsider runner.

On the other hand, for the political analyst Johel Orta Moros, he insists that the Democratic Alliance fulfilled its role, due to the presidential aspirations of the leaders of various political parties that make up this opposition group that emerged during the last elections of the country.

According to Orta Moros, Bernabé Gutiérrez, secretary general of Democratic Action, Javier Bertucci, representative of the El Cambio party, as well as multiple leaders of the Venezuelan opposition parties, have aspirations to occupy the seat in Miraflores. “So how do we win elections? I am convinced that the political solution is neither with the current opposition nor with the government.”

Meanwhile, there are others who remain in the democratic game, such as the members of COPEI (Independent Political Electoral Organization Committee) who announced their participation at the end of June. After holding a regional assembly, they announced that the political directorate of the green awning of Miranda state decided to separate from the Democratic Alliance and bet on the primary elections, thus not supporting the idea of ​​consensus.

