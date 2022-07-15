This Wednesday, July 13, President Nicolás Maduro announced the exemption of export duties and fees on cocoa and its derivatives at the opening of the Cocoa and Rum Expo Miranda 2022.

“We must continue solving problems and promoting mechanisms in ports and airports to stimulate exports,” he stressed.

From the Bolívar Park, La Carlota in Caracas, the head of state reported on the prohibition of the introduction, propagation and cultivation of non-Venezuelan-origin crops in order to protect national genetics.

In this sense, he appointed the Minister for Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, as protector of Venezuelan cocoa genetics.

Likewise, Maduro said that protection measures and tariffs will be established for the importation of chocolate and cocoa-derived products.

In this sense, President Maduro requested that mechanisms in ports and airports for export are guaranteed and to wage war against the corrupt mafias that persecute honest cocoa producers and businessmen. In charge of this task will be Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Export chain

The Venezuelan president pointed out that local companies must build the “export vocation” in the production processes, and he urged the country’s producers to guarantee between 20% and 30% of their production for exportation chains.

He specified that Venezuela is shaping up with an increase in the real economy, “since the first half of the year, we have had double-digit growth in the country’s productive economy. Venezuela is growing in the real economy (…), and the prospects are truly exciting.”

VenApp

During the activity, the president urged businessmen and producers to denounce “with name and surname the mafias that ask for money to import or export.”

Maduro asked for the creation of a campaign through the VenApp and line 58 “so that they can denounce officials, managers and corrupt people.”

To do this, he appointed the Minister for the Office of the Presidency and Monitoring of Government Management, Jorge Márquez, to “activate the reception of complaints on mafias, officials, managers and corrupt people through line 58 of the VenApp phone app.”

Finally, the president of the republic highlighted the importance of protecting national production and promoting the export of chocolate and cocoa-derived products.

