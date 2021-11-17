Venezuelan Vice President Rodríguez Meets Association of Caribbean States Secretary

On Monday, November 15, the Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), Rodolfo Sabonge with the aim of strengthening ties of cooperation between Venezuela and other member countries of the association.

#EnFotos || Como parte de la agenda de cooperación y de hermandad entre Venezuela y la Asociación de Estados del Caribe (AEC), la Vicepdta. @delcyrodriguezv, sostuvo un importante encuentro con el Secretario General, Rodolfo Sabonge.#15Nov pic.twitter.com/A4cmtzQOs7 — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) November 15, 2021

At the meeting, Vice President Rodríguez reiterated Venezuela’s support for the promotion of strategies to face the new challenges that have arisen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED CONTENT: Vuelta a la Patria Program Returns 250 Venezuelan Migrants from Peru

Rodríguez also made a commitment to advance the 2022-2025 Plan which would foster development programs and projects to meet the needs of the ACS member countries, based on each country’s particular realities, and to achieve a speedy economic recovery in the the post-pandemic era.

Venezuela heads the Special Committee for Sustainable Tourism (SCST) of the ACS until 2022, and has successfully developed its SCST Work Program.

ACS Secretary Sabonge arrived in Venezuela on Sunday, November 14, as scheduled in the cooperation agenda of the organization.

Featured image: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and ACS Secretary General Rodolfo Sabonge. Photo: Vice Presidency of Venezuela

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.