Venezuelan Vice Minister for Anti-Blockade Policies William Castillo referred to the opposition pre-candidate for the Justice First party (Primero Justicia, PJ), Henrique Capriles, as the new “shadow interim president” who the economic powers of Washington and London utilize to justify the robbery of Venezuela’s resources.

On his social media accounts, Castillo pointed out that the United States and the United Kingdom need someone that they can consider as the head of a parallel government so that they can recognize an alternative to the democratically elected president, Nicolás Maduro of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, in order to maintain control over Venezuela’s economic assets abroad.

Sólo si existe "algo" aunque sea un deteriorado parapeto que EE.UU, Reino Unido y otros países puedan considerar "Gobierno legítimo" puede mantener su control de los activos de 🇻🇪 en el extranjero. No es la sra Figuera. Capriles es el nuevo "Presidente interino en la sombra". — William Castillo Bollé (@planwac) May 17, 2023

Castillo noted that Capriles Radonski, who will be the candidate supported by the so-called G4, seems to have emerged over Dinora Figuera, the illegitimate representative of the defunct National Assembly elected in 2015.

Castillo added that the G4 needs to maintain the fiction that there is an “interim government” to try to liquidate CITGO and retain the gold held in London.

Where does the money go?

Castillo’s statements are added to those issued by the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, who said, ironically, that the appointment of Figuera as interim president had been carried out at a McDonald’s in Florida.

The parliamentarian said that a large amount of money received by Figuera, who belongs to Justice First, will be used to finance the campaign of Henrique Capriles Radonski as a presidential candidate in the so-called opposition primary elections.

None of the opposition candidates has questioned the dispossession of Venezuela’s assets by the United States and the United Kingdom with the complicity of a minority group of the Venezuelan extreme right.

The statements by Rodríguez and Castillo make it clear that this lack of questioning leaves open doubts about the fate of Venezuelan assets abroad and whether they will contribute to the financing of the right-wing electoral campaign, and what implications this might have, for example, regarding the opposition’s requests for “free and fair elections.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Randolph Borges

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

