March 2, 2023
Justice First press conference with its president, María Beatriz Martínez, announcing Henrique Capriles as its candidate for opposition primaries scheduled for October 22. Photo: Monitoreados.com.

Justice First press conference with its president, María Beatriz Martínez, announcing Henrique Capriles as its candidate for opposition primaries scheduled for October 22. Photo: Monitoreados.com.