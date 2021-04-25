Venezuela’s Arreaza Meets President Luis Arce in Bolivia

Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, and President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, held a meeting this Friday, April 23 in the Bolivian capital, La Paz, in order to strengthen the alliance of friendship and cooperation between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

The meeting held in the evening hours of Friday was scheduled within the framework of the ceremony “Reunion with Mother Earth,” being celebrated in Bolivia since April 22. Through the event, high-level authorities have tried to raise global awareness about the current environmental crisis and to create mechanisms to halt the deterioration of ecosystems.

In this regard, both the dignitaries discussed the importance of the agreements reached in this important international forum to defend the rights of the Pachamama and the world leadership that Bolivia has regained in the fight against climate change.

Foreign Affairs Minister Arreaza and President Arce also talked about the significance of the return of democracy in the Andean country, after a coup backed by the United State government overthrew Evo Morales towards the end of 2019.

Featured image: Bolivian President Luis Arce and Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza at a meeting in La Paz, Bolivia this Friday, April 23. Photo courtesy of MPPRE.

