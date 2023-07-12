A group of Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) members requested the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to appoint a special board for restructuring the party.

The group’s spokesperson, Victor Parra, spoke to the media outside the court. He explained that they went to the court to “ask for justice regarding the administration of the party.”

Parra reported that the group filed an appeal before the Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ asking for a special board because they consider the current PCV leadership illegitimate and illegal for having been elected in a party congress where “more than 80% of the party members did not participate.”

Parra added that many PCV members are opposed to the current political line of the party because it aligns with the extreme-right sectors of the Venezuelan political scene that have promoted the US-imposed unilateral sanctions on Venezuela and called for US military intervention in the country.

PCV infighting has been in the open for months, even threatening to split the party. According to Venezuelan political analyst Franco Vielma, the PCV’s internal division began three years ago when the leadership went over to the “opposition, practically without consultation” with the party base. He also pointed out that a significant portion of the PCV membership, especially from the rural regions, have felt resentful over the last three years, seeing the PCV become the “red opposition” to the Chavista government amid the US-led economic blockade and hybrid war against Venezuela.

For many Venezuelan communists, not all of them being PCV members, the PCV Central Committee’s position and actions do not reflect Marxist-Leninist analysis, instead favoring imperialist narratives against the Bolivarian Revolution from a Trotskyist perspective.

(Últimas Noticias) by Eligio Rojas, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

